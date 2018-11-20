79 dead in California's Camp Fire

More
The Camp Fire is the deadliest, most destructive in California's history.
0:48 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 79 dead in California's Camp Fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59311570,"title":"79 dead in California's Camp Fire","duration":"0:48","description":"The Camp Fire is the deadliest, most destructive in California's history.","url":"/US/video/79-dead-californias-camp-fire-59311570","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.