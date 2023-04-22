8 people, including 12-year-old, shot in DC: Police

Eight people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries in two shooting locations in Southeast D.C., Friday night, according to police.

April 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live