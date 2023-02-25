At least 8 people stabbed in fight at Oklahoma City club

At least eight people were stabbed, including two who were critically injured, in a fight at an Oklahoma nightclub early Saturday, police said.

February 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live