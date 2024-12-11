Why 80,000 people will be counting birds this Christmas

For the 125th year, volunteers across the globe will help the National Audubon Society tally up its annual Christmas Bird Count.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live