Transcript for ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reflects on Pride 2020

Volley here a little rainbow fun honoring pride month 20/20 our parent company Disney launching those rainbow collection. With some but all your favorites they're donating 100000. Dollars to glisan. A leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K through twelve schools for LT BTQ plus students. At the supreme court's life changing landmark ruling sets and prohibiting employment discrimination on the basis of sexual identification or gender identity. We take a moment to observe the powerful echoes of another such ruling. Exactly five years ago this Friday that same court struck down all state bans on same sex marriage. Legalizing that and all fifty states. Since banning gays have stood in front of one another to say I do you. So many thought they would never see the day but today there are so many who can say they've seen it. They've experienced that they've done it. I'm proud to say in march of this year before the world turned upside down. My husband and I were able to celebrate that historic Supreme Court ruling and are allowed by being one of many of the same sex couples to say I do. That's what I'm proud of this year but leave you with this at the LD BTQ but community celebrates this quiet when he when he what are you proud of and if that were fighting for. I'm gonna vote in our times for studios in New York City for all of us that ABC news they say they're proud. But for want.

