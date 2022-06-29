ABC News Live: 1 day before Georgia Senate runoff

Plus, authorities in North Carolina are imposing a curfew after someone opened fire on two substations knocking out power to thousands, and fears rise over a possible “tripledemic.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live