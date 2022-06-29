ABC NEWS LIVE: Over 300 classified documents reportedly seized from Mar-a-Lago

Plus, Ukraine is on high alert for Russian attacks ahead of its Independence Day, and Pfizer seeks authorization for its bivalent booster.

