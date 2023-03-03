ABC News Live: Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison for double murder

Plus, anti-government protests in Israel are intensifying, and CPAC is underway in Maryland where former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley are expected to speak.

March 3, 2023

