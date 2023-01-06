ABC News Live: Day 4 of voting continues for House speaker

Plus, the Capitol police chief highlights 100 security improvements two years after the Jan. 6. attack and the Buffalo Bills say Damar Hamlin is now breathing on his own.

January 6, 2023

