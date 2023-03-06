ABC News Live: Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio

Plus, a “coordinated attack” on police in Atlanta has led to dozens of arrests, and former President Trump vows to stay in the 2024 race even if he gets indicted.

March 6, 2023

