ABC News Live: Police investigating car crash in Dallas

New details about the six-vehicle crash in Dallas that led police to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice's attorney now says he is cooperating with authorities.

April 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live