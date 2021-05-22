ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 21, 2021

More
Policing in America: Qualified immunity; Weekly unemployment falls to new pandemic low; Future of technology in a post-pandemic world
49:28 | 05/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 21, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"49:28","description":"Policing in America: Qualified immunity; Weekly unemployment falls to new pandemic low; Future of technology in a post-pandemic world","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77840535","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 21, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-friday-21-2021-77840535"}