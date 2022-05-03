ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 16, 2022

Linsey Davis reports from Buffalo, N.Y., after 10 were killed in a hate-inspired shooting at grocery store; neighbors help neighbors during dark time; psychology behind social media radicalization.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live