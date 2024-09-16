ABC News Live Prime: Monday, September 16, 2024

Officials release new information on the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump; Springfield, Ohio officials try to debunk conspiracy theories; rapper Eve on life, career and new memoir.

September 16, 2024

