ABC News Live Prime: Thu, May 25, 2023

Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in prison; ABC News' Pierre Thomas takes closer look at understaffed and unsafe prison facilities; explaining what the debt ceiling is and how we got here.

May 25, 2023

