ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Lawyer of accused UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter says he plans to plead not guilty; what we know about Trump's "border czar" Thomas Homan; Keira Knightley on role in spy thriller series "Black Doves."

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live