ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Illinois judge says former President Trump is ineligible from the state's primary ballot; Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump's immunity claim; Sitting down with Oscar nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

February 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live