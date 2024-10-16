ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

With 20 days until the election, both candidates stump in battleground states; Lebanon’s civilians pay a high price and Inside ADHD: The struggle to find care.

October 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live