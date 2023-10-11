ABC News Live with Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC)

Plus our panel breaks down the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and possible movement on Capitol Hill with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) taking the GOP nomination for Speaker of the House.

October 11, 2023

