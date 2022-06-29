ABC News Live: Senate to vote on bill that would advert rail strike

Plus, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries is elected as the Democratic House leader, and Attorney General Garland says Oath Keepers leader’s guilty verdict could lead to larger convictions.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live