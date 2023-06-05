ABC News Live: Sonic boom rattles nation’s capital in intercept of small jet

Plus, new video appears to show a close call between ships as tensions rise between the U.S. and China, and an airline passenger goes to court after allegedly causing a flight to be diverted.

June 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live