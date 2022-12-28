ABC News Live: Southwest cancels thousands more flights, leaves customers stranded

Search and rescue efforts are underway in Buffalo, New York, where over 4 feet of snow fell in a severe storm, and the Supreme Court will keep Title 42 in place as a surge of migrants hits the border.

December 28, 2022

