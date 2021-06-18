ABC News Live: Susan G. Komen founder discusses Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Plus: Merck&rsquo;s new pill may reduce the risk of death from COVID-19; and a federal hearing in Texas could overturn a controversial abortion law.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live