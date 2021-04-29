Transcript for ABC News Live Update: 142M Americans have received at least 1 shot of the vaccine

Good morning I'm track overall data for Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update a 142. Million Americans have not received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's about 65% of the adult population it. But health officials are growing concern as the demand for vaccines is now on the decline and across the country thousands of doses. We are going unused. Overall cope in nineteen cases are dropping and states are now rolling back more restrictions. New York City mayor bill to blot deal announced this morning the vaccine is defeating Kobe didn't. The city will fully reopened July 1. Three Georgia men are now indicted on federal hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges in the shooting death of a modern armories. Armory was out jogging last year when that was then chased and fatally shot the 25 year old. No trial date has. And there is good news on the economic front the US GDP jumped six point 4% last quarter as the economy recovers from the pandemic. But there is still a long way to go 553000. People filed for unemployment last week. That's slightly more than what analysts were expecting. We'll president Biden is now 100 days into his presidency and last night he outlined his vision for the next hundred in well beyond that. Biden pitch plans for trillions in new spending aimed at substantial new investments in health care education the environment infrastructure police reform. And more. America's movie. Moving forward. But we can't stop now. We're competition with China and other countries. To win the 21 century. Richard Green inflection point in history. We have to do more than just build back better the bill bracket to build back better. We have to compete. More strenuously that we have. A lot of ambitious plans to work through in this speech and thankfully White House correspondent Mary Alice parks is joining us now for more. Mary Alice the president laid out some lofty goals to be francs of keep us grounded here. Whistle Democrats is very her razor thin majority. How likely are some of these plans to get through congress and are there any areas where we could actually see bipartisan congressional support. We'll look this morning on Good Morning America vice president comma Harris said that the efforts to work across the aisle were sincere. She talked about bipartisan meetings that have been taking place. In the Oval Office out of the White House. And I was struck the fact that twice last night during his remarks president Biden made specific mention of places where there were ongoing negotiations. He called out the Republicans counter proposal on infrastructure. Basically gave them credit for coming to the table and trying to signal to the country. That Washington is at least talking that both sides of the aisle. Are working. But this big political gamble president Biden pitching he is huge. Proposals is absolutely massive plans and while there is a lot of bipartisan conversations go on going about some of the very specific provisions in those plans right now Republicans just say it all together these proposals are. To the ink right glad to see if any of those negotiations bear fruit we know Republican senator Tim Scott gave the GOP is rebuttal. He said Biden's speech was full of good words but he thinks so far the administration's actions have banned devices. What do you think she was referring to exactly and what if anything is president Biden doing to bridge that divide. Yeah well I was just saying they're bringing Republicans over to the White House they're trying to. Make that pitch to Republicans that some of these policy proposals are actually very popular with the American public. I think that we shouldn't be surprised that Republicans are pushing back against the idea of of changing the tax cut you know Republicans like senator Tim Scott worked hard. With president trump. To the change in tax as they were proud that they lowered taxes for corporations that they lowered taxes and so here you have a democratic president in office saying he wants to reverse that he wants to bring taxes back to. Much closer to where they were before the trump administration. And Republicans just don't like a bad idea for paying for some of these proposals I think that president Biden is gonna continue Tuesday. Bring you new ideas and then we heard Wednesday last night. He is open to different ideas for paying for some of these plans but he said he's not interested in doing nothing. And I think that that's putting a lot of pressure on Republicans to come to the table would at least some ideas. It's not gonna play well in the end I think for them to look like a party. That didn't want to at least have an exchange of. Ideas and of course we've heard from the Biden White House that if an idea that pass. Passes has strong support from citizens it doesn't necessarily need Republicans to vote for an effort to be considered bipartisan and may be following that idea. President Biden and vice president Harris are now hitting the road campaigning for their agenda. Where they headed what are they need to do to get these plans across the finish line with or without Republican support. Well we've Xena president today in Georgia and then the vice president to of their hitting the road like you set up things out. The East Coast they're holding a lot of these car rallies likely side during the campaign are still trying. To maintain social distance or take those Kobe protocols but they know they need to be. Out there in the country talking about these proposals I think they're trying to do it is this is tell Americans. It's okay to believe in government they are betting on this idea that American spends a lot of this last year reflecting. On civic life reflecting on their relationship with their schools or their relationship with with the health care. And they're saying because of this historic here it's okay to imagine historic investments or historic change as. But it's still hard south even Americans who approve of the president's plan. Stay in our polling at least that they are worried about such a dramatic expansion of government spending. They're apprehensive Americans and always been apprehensive about the idea of expanding. The federal government and president by and is trying to say. This is the time to do it. Hard to imagine a bigger bet than a trillion dollar bet Mary Alice parts appreciate your time always great to Syria. And the area the president Biden has received the highest approval is his handling of the pandemic. There's more adults in the US are getting vaccinated researchers are working on the next day is on the fight against cove in nineteen. That's protecting kids. When we come back we're gonna take a closer look at Pfizer and terrorism trials for children under sixteen years old. Families taking part. Welcome back as political and public health officials worked to get more American adults to sign up for a coma nineteen vaccine researchers are working on the next phase of the fight against corona virus protecting young children. Both Pfizer and Madera now are eating at. Active clinical trials for their vaccines with children under sixteen years old ABC's Qaeda whitworth has an inside look at those trials the families who are taking part. Nearly a 140 million American adults have received at least. One dose of a Kobe nineteen vaccine. With more than 96 million adults fully vaccinated against the deadly disease Saturday. And now researchers are hard at work conducting vaccine trials on the youngest generation. Which many doctors believe is crucial to reaching herd immunity. Children under eighteen may have eighty million people in this country so that's about 20% of the population. And it's a substantial contribution to reducing. Chat session of the virus. Today kids as young as six months old are taking part in trials for both McDermott and Pfizer's covad nineteen vaccines with the parents' consent. Currently us. And doctors even good enrolled pulls her son's in Stamford hospital's finds her trial and it can't participate in that inning with a wave film I'm predict how teams. And that's so hot a because this vaccines hasn't been tested. And I am a volatile for. It teenagers and all so many adults on the clothes shown that a safer without feeling comfortable. The participates seven month old Sorin one of the youngest in the trial. Received his first shot last week. Mom says he's doing well. His older brother three year old and though and also how to shot did he experience any side effects aren't vaccine she had SRI -- are like. Fire and they amble what little on a manager of public and they went flat pets smoke. Sure it's hearsay fashion editors for. You have been tired that morning and Dr. good is it in the knowledge as to who has studied the virus that link and says she and her husband are confident in the safety of the vaccine. Bad day it pays Medicare. The bills who gets vaccines a look at this and dynamic seems at least that perfected and they don't even have any. Daniel occur real like. Side effects so long bunker on their consequent consequences. Doctor Angela course three year old daughter is also in the trial they have a who. Europe and currently she says she feels strongly vigilant has. Isn't just about keeping her child safe we're just so lucky that we have a healthy child. And so grateful that she's able to be part and then as. They think knowing that there are so many other parents out there whose children are vulnerable and and may be struggling and they're really waiting for the vaccine to become a reality that her being able to be part events and make that as a reality for other families and as a mom I can't imagine what that here must be like for them and we're just so proud of her. I was side a fever. A rash at the injection site did they talk to you about any potential side effects I know that in very extreme and rare circus Alley making even give us a rate for advanced there's the risk of and a black says said I'm and again she hasn't had it any kind of reaction to other vaccines so not coming as very concerned about. But it also brought us a lot of comfort that we were doing this across the street from the hospital. Both families tell ABC news they understand the potential risks of taking part in the trial but believe. Any risks are far outweighed by the potential protection. Of the vaccine. When can doctors knowing the risks were the rest of vaccine virus a virus and this and iris. I'm pretty clear. He's scenes I've been given to tens of millions of people around the world. And the price certainly did acts he's been shown to be extremely safe and appear to be highly attractive to. My hope is that we will see the same thing for children. Good in nineteen has killed at least 573000. Americans since the pandemic began. Fewer than 450 of those deaths were under the age of eighteen. Children can become infected children aren't can transmit it to other people and they can actually be comes just about Islam so yes it's. It doesn't seem to the same way it doesn't adults and older children but it definitely. Doesn't affect them Andy humans chimps that attacked. Doctor Steve Clinton is the principal investigator from a Dern as trial and children are also going to be protecting those around us children teachers. Parents at home and grandparents you know that's that's the unspoken benefit at this study. Image Perez phase one trial all kids will follow up for their second shot. After twenty taste and Pfizer 21 days later researchers refer to this as a duo seemed trial as it tried to figure out. How much of the vaccine kids can tolerate. And how much they need to be protected. After researchers find an appropriate dose with the younger children and they move on to the second part of the trial and that includes. Splitting the kids into a placebo and the treatment group. We will follow these children a three year. Do you turn now they've done what's it. Pfizer study involves 5000 kids nationwide and they say they hope to have the results by winter. In the meantime doctors say protecting against variances spreading in children will remain a challenge. For now the vaccines are holding up against all known cove in nineteen variants. And for the families participating in the trial. Some peace of mind knowing their children may have only protection. Not knowing it this is kind of buyers haven't come back later and lying if billing those things concern me and and we know that she probably be fine if she got Coke but now but who knows. What would happen down the road and so again protecting her and that wave brings us a lot of come. Fresh. As Cain who will worth reporting Tina thank you more than a 142 million Americans have gotten their first dose of the Kobe vaccine it's more than 64% of the adult population. But the concerning trend now is demand for vaccines is dropping across the country in thousands of doses are set to expire this afternoon. To join me now for more on the race a vaccination is epidemiologist and ABC news contributor doctor John Brownstein Dr. good morning thanks for joining us. There was always this concern that. And how do we get to herd immunity if interest in the vaccine continues to fade even further. Yeah yeah. Curtis is really important issue that is all we knew was and I'm itching ears and this in. Or forty you know America's been back and that's amazing we have over hundred million that it. We're an arch desperate search are our ancient tourists wary public to eating arms you first rate with older generation. That was really you know. For a nation that is necessary warned Cheney accidentally hazard artists who want Williams CE. Mean our trust and Ian Ernie just. Want foreigners are. Switching positions or her own house why is you. People get relax. Portuguese bar c.s and mobile clinics. Aren't Americans are leading five. Are always the best site for her. You know we use it and a strategies or he you or me getting here. Whatever he's like yeah but you Arnie yeah yeah and increased and so people are. You know what why don't Morgan white Jennie O reported seeing alternately Jackson and bird me number. So we have those concerns with getting people to get the shot at all but beyond that we know that you just wrote a paper that came out today. About Americans many of them who have already received her first dose of the vaccine. Confused about the timing and the protection the necessity of that second dose so can you clarify for us. How important is it to get that second dose and how important is to get it in the sect timing window that's recommend. Yes this is. What we are newly people. And it recommended aren't you are. Getting. Into what may hear it. From the first. Bower did. You people she people rather tacky. You know Christine. Yeah you waiting to be there's a lot of confusion and we need new people and why don't march to get into it where will we. Actually Arkansas clinical. And yes. Or getting. Our youths aren't aren't you don't. Or oh ultimately meet in Erden perched. And it's it's Diddy and more important east raining you know what I assured and and people in this seconds knows. We don't want to discount the positive progress that we've made a lot of areas were starting to see some of these returns to normal life. But wishing that for example schools returning. The Kansas City Star is reporting doctors there saying more parents are refusing to have their sick children tested for corona virus. He and they don't want to deal that hassle if the results are positive. What's your message to parents who might suspect that there kids have college. Yeah this is a tricky because you know of course we want to stop. With all the interventions are obviously we wanted to Macs are from outside saints but the message really used to. Honolulu longer rehab. 60000 he's as the days on the schedule yet. The transition in places like organ in Washington and Michigan. The situation improves we will see you didn't get better over time. Dentists are we did testing but for now it's important to identify people were detected beyond the younger correlation is what is driving injection in the community and we know that. You know children are present their present ever recorded teases you not want to be sending your child back. Missile infected we know there are plenty of vulnerable kids out there he was the worst of this virus that would you know and parents are we put the whole school in jeopardy of closing and so. This is all about trying to protect yourself but also the GE T get to that point now we will get to a point where we can started testing but I think for a few months away from. I don't want to necessarily use that term silver lining but I think a sentiment a lot of people have shared is. This is that a terrible pandemic it could have been even worse if this virus was deadly year for children. Having said that we just saw Cain this piece about the future Jackson aiding children. How vital is it for children to get vaccinated for us to be able to move past this pent up. You know we're hurt alienating members and number and 80% in more arm Barrett's. Already children read. And elation. Second it needs to get even you don't ever eaten for it won't be just a. It's an issue where people not yet seen. Or. Seen our overriding reason now. You are. Under orange mission so we knew each is to get. Port of vaccine which is necessary because there are arrest but he wants right transmission. He wears you win over. In raiders are younger and spends a U I you need or enjoy all the kids. You see her was her into the law. Summertime vaccinations for about twelve that would be a huge development of course a lot of that is contingent. On these trials that are happening right now both Pfizer and mid dare not. What's your advice it parents whose children may be could be part of those vaccine trials and really just in general. What do parents need to know about the vaccines as we get into the summer or into 20/20 you and me. Hopefully become available to children. Even say. He's an artery right. In court he's seeing her or her. You don't euros there. Are here we are critical data. See you magazine you know the is that you will need at least two billion doses and low CEO. ORS. You can chance will be reevaluated and then you won't decision on where religion is standing UA. To include a chance. At least. On. Recognition will be expanded kids. Rules are seeing this you know she's getting. We won't get a quarter hasn't read our. Exhibitor saint but also Britney has that you community and finally here dear and this. Hopefully and keep that demand up in at least that category doctor John Brownstein thank you appreciate your time. Alexa Vanessa ABC news live update I'm Trevor Alden for Dianne to say no thanks for joining us remember ABC news live easier for you all day with the latest news contacts and analysis. 