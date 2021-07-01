Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Joe Biden affirmed as 46th president of US after Capitol siege

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update a defiant congress affirmed Joseph Biden's victory early this morning after an unprecedented assaults on the nation's capital. A mob of thousands of trump supporters stormed the capital during the certification process. Some scaled the walls of the building flooding the hallways and vandalizing the building. Members of congress were even forced to barricade themselves in the house chamber as capitol police protected them guns drawn one woman was killed. But after hours of delay congress reconvened last night and continued counting those electoral votes. An early this morning vice president pens confirmed Joseph Biden's victory in the presidential election. The votes for president of the United States are as follows. Joseph. Of the state of Delaware has received 306 votes and Donald. 232. Books. Can take a look at this before and after the capital for years ago on inauguration day. And then yesterday after it was breached. We have full team coverage this morning and Mary bridge starts us off. He was nothing short of the siege wards of trump supporters breaching berries he's storming the capitol. As members of congress inside it worked to officially certified Joseph Biden's victory outstrip estrogen than rioters quickly overwhelming police had overtaking the hallowed halls. Some in tactical gear others leaving confederate flags. Battering the door to the house floor. It broke flat. Some members whisked away while. Others sheltered in the chamber diving under desks instructed to have their gas masks at the ready as the chaplain prayed over them. A line of officers holding back the intruders guns drawn. In the senate one writer reaching the podium falsely declaring president trump had won the election. While in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also has another intruder kicking back his boots on the desk. Other office is left completely ransacked. Authorities struggling to stop the insurgents taking almost twelve hours to complete and clear them from the capitol complex. Back up brought in from police forces in Virginia and Maryland the FBI in ATF's. Washington DC declaring a state of emergency but the president sources say initially were bused to bringing in the National Guard. The self proclaimed law and order president. Only relenting after aides talked him into it. The demonstrations. Turning fatal at least four people have died including one woman who was shot by police inside the capitol. John Sullivan in jade sacker documenting the riots sell it all happen. She was won hers an inning ending a huge mass of trying to break through or is very much herd mentality senator outlet the earth. Are you second that she can't do the window. She got shot she died the mobs march on the hill incited by the president himself just moments before. And after those we're gonna walked out and I'll be there with you. We're gonna walk down. Anyone you want but I think right here we're gonna walk down to the capital. Because you'll never. Take back our country with a weakness. But as his supporters overtook the capital trump was nowhere to be found silent as they seized the building. Members of his own party publicly pleading with trump to end the anarchy. Until his supporters to retreat. More than three hours after the coup began trump eventually told them to back off but it was half hearted. In a brief video posted to social media the president telling his followers. To go home but also heaping praise on them saying quote we love you and your vary special. And trump repeating his false claim that the election was stolen from him seeming to just decide their violent response. In his own remarks a somber president elect Joseph Biden. Calling the invasion and assault on democracy problem making it abundantly clear who he blame for creating the chaos. The words of a president matter. No matter how good or bad that present it is. At their best. The words were present it can inspire. At their worst. They can incite. And Joseph Biden also insisting that what we were witnessing simply does not represent what this country truly stands for is he now faces the daunting task. I'm trying to unite the country going forward and Diane this morning we are seeing Democrats and Republicans coming together even some Republican members who for years of stood by the president. Or condoned his behavior. With their silence it seems that trumped fever is starting to break but it is just astounding. That it took a storming of the capital. To reach this reckoning Diane. It sure is Mary something I never thought we would be reporting on thank you. And one of those congressman who was there in the capital as a sell unfolded joins me now California congressman doctor row Louise thank you so much. For being here first call we're just so glad to see that you're safe Harry doing this morning. I'm very well and Amman two hours of sleep because I was determined to stay up all night didn't ensure that beat. Electoral College who is gratified to let everybody know the world in age and other governments know that this violence will never deter American democracy are proceeding are. Are owed to protect our constitution. And walk us through those moments yesterday when did you first know that something was wrong. Well we started noticing that the capitol police started speaking wit there there's there are talks a little more frequently other members started its sharing their cellphones and and we were seeing images of the protest outside but we didn't know they started breaching. Until the capitol police started movie more hurriedly in and really I started running in they locked the doors and at what point based the debate and told us. That we need to start that planning on taking copper. And that they tear gas was deployed and did they instructed us on. How to use the gas mask that was under our seats. At that point of course you know everybody got really solemn and Dutch pension where I. Are we really know what was happy we've we've really easy real time. So everybody was garbage and did it were able to evacuate it equal the bottom floor. First I was on the top floor in the gallery and do we were the last to be evacuated nets win V. The order the glass on the door was broke it can be. I heard a gunshot while I was in there people who took copper and I was speaking in my mind if there was me. Broached security and somebody came in where it is semi automatic. What do we do. And so I thought is an emergency physician and the trading that I had a good start telling members. Oh it's Sunday and then start shooting ones you. To you run it if you if you feel safe and three if all else fails we have to ambush. The Gunner those those are the training for mass shootings and so people start realizing the seriousness of this mess what we we needed to dig through. Chewed three steps ahead so that we we need. Racket quick decisions. That was a people's lives. And it's amazing that you had the presence of mind in those moments to do that I know you are locked down. For seven hours at what was going to your mind that that you think triggered that response of OK let's figure out. What the steps are to do in at any point did you just panic. No she you know I felt the same physiological response that somebody each has win there in emergency situation but I didn't feel fear because fear clouds the mind. It was more like the heightened sense of awareness. White House flying I was out walking on air. Are ready to run at any moment ray agency quickly and in my intriguing you know you've got to eat through emergency some life and death situations where what that would do it outright. Dudek hall. Com and rationale to other members that were in the house. And in addition I was speaking it is this if something happened what would I do in big bear buses. I don't walk when we were evacuated. It on our locker get worse and elderly. Who could have walked down the stairs as rapidly as others Helder had. Truth be secure location I told proposition. That we were gonna eat bottom of the water. And that we were getting these next that there is possibility people are diabetic insulin and skip the mill on could become what we're seeing me so. I was just going around doing well is Jackson making sure everybody mood everybody's mood was okay that they stayed on in this situation could tensions were. People started. Pointing fingers at others in that was not the moment to do so the first aged eight what's your hopes and keeping peace keeping call. It sounds like your doctor and stings kicked in there and it sounds like don't use state come under pressure how is it. Everybody else doing in the midst of all of this because you have to mention tensions were imagine chances for high. When everyone is literally fearing for their lives in this moment. You know the possibility. Death. I think occurred in. Everybody's out mind there were those. Who are also calmed and there are those who are cheered for very nervous. But what was most important is Schmidt they remain calm and most of most of the the people did. I and it followed the instruction of the capitol police. And and everybody was remind you do so when we went UP. I secure location. You know I shot his young this young girl all she was it looks like she was it middle school and she was crying shoes she was very afraid and her mother was there are so high. You know I approached her as I wouldn't family member in the mine and now it's a sweetheart Mary is going to be okay and a very quiet action spoke to two to her mom and Dutch and so you know it. People were angry people were or scared people were crying its as people were hurt you know but most most members. Where. Listening. And following through wish. The instructions. And I know when you're in the room that you obviously did not know exactly what was happening but. When you look back at some of the video moments that have been captured of the breach actually happening. What's your reaction and sit to all of this and to see these people just making their way into the nation's capital. You know I'm. When I woke up this morning so he pitches up and do that sit well. That was really intense out there. And no wonder they used to tear gassed. I feel very sad for the woman and her family that was killed. And beyond the theory others that died because of its. You know dish it grew really quickly so the big question I had. It is our why weren't we better prepared the trump signaled this in social media he was inciting this kind of behavior. Representatives laid. You boomer was insinuating that there needed to be an armed insurrection type of protest. It's so why weren't we. Quicker we would burns reports now. I have. The utmost respect for the capitol police and capital believes that word they're certainly didn't read it protecting us. And moving mass and that breeding herds. So I think these are decisions at a higher strategic level that we should be out we should be asking. And despite all of this. As you mentioned house members and senators did eventually reconvene and certify the presidential election results I know you barely got any sleep getting this done but. Why I was it's so important to you to finish last night. Why aren't you know for me personally. It it's the is that dusting off teaching that I give my daughter cues if you ever feel like he'd been down or any res eighty just ask yourself up get up and angle it again so personally. I needed to finish this to show a dead that we are determined to do we will never break IN and for our nation is eight and for the world really is to show our resolve and the American spirit fulfilling our oath to protect our constitution. Chief gratified Electoral College president trump and the Republican members in the house are really inciting the public in order to obstruct -- beach county of the Electoral College. That is pay an attack on our constitution as an attack on the process of our democracy each. And so we would not did deterred from accomplishing. What we needed to get done. And that's important because no threat of violence no no act of it's. Will ever stop us and everybody was in agreement. Yeah I hear that senator Mitch McConnell was an agreement to proceed. Speaker Pelosi was in agreement should proceed all the members where it doozy actually we willing to go back. And so it was an accomplishment for democracy I'm very proud. Are. American people that. That. Bode didn't. Their candidate and there we go through the will of the people and that we did ask you this by certain fear. It's not the end of the day our constitution and democracy still. Prevailed congressman Doctorow lorries thank you so much for joining us thank you for all you did yesterday and so glad to see you safe. Thank you think you're in March. And Huff post politics reporter Igor Bobbitt was also there in the capital when the mob stormed in he tweeted photos and videos from inside as it all happened. And he spoke to Michael Strahan earlier on GMA let's listen. It could you please tell us about the very first moment that you knew something was wrong. Thanks for having me I was in the middle of reporting on the miceli twirled blows her petition that happens every 4 years dreary routine morning. Heard a commotion innate and some yelling and I ran downstairs the first floor of the senate. Building more encountered this lone police officers. Courageously. Making a stand against the mob a swinger so some supporters who were. Reached who reached the capital. Itself. And we're trying to get upstairs and you could see him in that video that I posted online. Trying to ultimately feeling being. So prevent them from moving in you can see him drawing his nightstick but not his weapon and and not wearing any sort of tactical gear trying to get the minutes to stop us from advancing. From his foreign aid they actually needed all the way up the stairs and steps away from the senate entrance and he really shocking moment because at that point nobody really knew that that there had been an intrusion. Into the capitol itself. Press thanks to Michael for that interview and now security questions. Are being raised to her the congressman there asking why law enforcement wasn't more prepared. And many more this morning are asking how this mom was able to get inside the capitol and then also stay there for so long Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more. On how this could have happened. This morning legislators and the public. Demanding answers. Thousands of protesters marching towards the US capitol where congressional leaders were beginning to count Electoral College votes. Then all hell breaks lose. At the demonstrators approached the United States capitol grounds there was a noticeable change in their demeanor. They breached the fencing along the US capitol grounds and confront a police run surrounding the building. Some of them came prepared for violence it was clear that the crowd was intent on causing harm to law officers by deploying chemical irritants or police. To force entry into the United States capitol building. But instead of standing their ground. Images show Campbell who police removing the barriers turning walking away. Protesters pressed forward eventually breaking windows and forcing their way into the capital. Inside chaos come. In here one Capitol Hill police officer facing off with the angry crowd. Quickly moving to higher ground. Purchases all over the building showing no respect standing inside the well of the senate chamber and sitting on a chair in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is office police say they are also recovered two pipe bombs near the scene. As well as a long gone and Molotov cocktails found in a cooler just blocks away those suspected explosive devices were discovered. At the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters authorities are still working to determine. Whether the devices were functional bombs were only designed to appear like explosives. One scene in this photo exclusively obtained by ABC news. This that chaos unfolded some -- supporters. Blaming the scene on anti put activists acclaim for which there is yet no evidence and the top administration admitting this surprise. At the capitol doors were breached. All of us and law enforcement in the Russian capital area have been. Planning for this were a couple of days. But critics calling for answers as to how police were so I'm prepared. Especially sister was growing intelligence document and social media pros. According to potential acts of violence for the rally when one online extremist watchdog group including a December 29 reports. That one right wing activist wrote quote. I really don't care of people break and that congress and drag these politicians out in the streets. An apparent stark difference in terms of preparedness when black last matter protesters were in town last summer. Typically a large scale events there's significant shows of force as deterrents to break in this morning questions about the present this response. Including whether he resisted Evers to bring in the National Guard. The investigation continues the FBI's asking the public for help identifying. They of those involved in violence and they want to know everyone who broke into the capital. They want information about photos and videos some of the mob may have slipped away. The hunt for them ongoing. Diane. It Pierre Thomas in Washington so many questions still thank you. As we mentioned despite the mobs efforts lawmakers did reconvene. They debated into the early morning hours and they're determined to finish this democratic process and that they did finally certifying the re election results senior White House correspondent to C a Vega has more. On that vote and how it all went down. Just before 4 o'clock this morning it finally happened the chair declares the joint session. To saw. Vice president Mike Pence closing out the ceremony after one of the saddest days in this country's history. Defying the president's pressure campaign putting his duty to the constitution above his loyalty to president trump. He took a mob of some supporters overtaking the capital for congress to finally come together. An officially certified Joseph Biden as the next president of the United States no. Who spoke to do with Tara from our responsibility. You've had grown ups justice will be done the United States. And the United States congress should face down much greater threat. Demi unhinged. To crowd. We saw today. Most Republicans who plan to launch challenges to the vote. Return to the chamber with the change of heart after hiding for hours from that insurrection. We're headed towards tonight's towards the certification. Of Joseph Biden be the president of the United States. And we will work together. Ultimately these are the only two senators who officially objected still trying to subvert the results of a fair election their colleagues swiftly voting them down. Alma it was a moment of reckoning for Republicans. And a stunning break for one of the president's most loyal allies senator Lindsey Graham. Who after defending president truck through so many controversies. Finally stood up to say enough is enough. Trumpet I think we've had a hell of a journey. I hated the end this way oh my god I hate it all I can say. Is count me out. Mitt Romney delivering some of his harshest words yet. We gather. Due to a selfish man's injured pride. And the outrage of supporters who we had deliberately misinformed for the past two months what happened here today it was an insurrection. Inside about the president of the United States. And India and in the early morning hours delivered through an aide because his own Twitter account is suspended. A statement from president trump committing to a peaceful transfer of power. Something he had failed to do until now the president saying even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election and the facts bear me out. Nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20. Now the president went on to say that this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history certainly history. We'll remember deeply what we sought here in Washington yesterday now all of this. Overshadowed another huge headline what happened in that Georgia runoff race ABC news. Is now projecting the Democrat John Assad take a look there has won that second senate seat in the special election of course Brett reverend Raphael warn act when he. The other why this is giving Democrats that narrow majority in congress for the first time. In a decade and Diane the Senate's party will be split it 5050. Kabul Harris the vice president elect will be that tie breaking vote. And the right to saving it for us in Washington thanks to see AM. And several democratic lawmakers are now calling for president some to be impeached and removed in the aftermath of the riot. Sources also tell ABC news members of the trump cabinet have discussed invoking the 25 amendment. To remove the president from office chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl has the latest on that could morning John. Good morning Diane the White House appears to be a lonely place. This morning the president. Is in the residents are for the most part alone his aides many of them simply avoiding him some his allies key allies he's usually in touch with. Avoiding him those that are speaking to him describe somebody who is angry and in denial. And of course he's there without his Twitter megaphone. I spoke to one of the president's allies recently. Who was in touch with him throughout the day yesterday. And described him. As. This person describes him as somebody who is angry and in denial when I mention of this person that Twitter had locked his account. The response I got from this friend of the president's was oh yes wouldn't you. When you. Block his account really an extraordinary. Turn of events meanwhile the White House. Appears largely dysfunctional. I've calls to that to the press office or call the Press Secretary many. Many times over the last 44 hours. None of those calls or emails have been returned. Others in the press office not responsive I've reached out to the president's chief of staff. No response the sporting or even a tried to call the president directly. Of course no response from him either Diane. All right Jonathan Karl thank you. An ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks joins me now for more on this. Mary out is there are a real chance that the vice president in cabinet would remove president trump from office. In morning you know only in the cabinet members and vice president. No that themselves it would take a majority of the president's cabinet as well as the vice president to come together and agree and submit formally to congress should debate believed. That the president is unlisted sworn duties should I say that the president could just eaten Batman go to a vote in the congress should take its use thirds vote in the senate and house to basically remove the president from office and install a vice president. In his leash you know I think a lot of legal experts and some watching. Pretty our best. But how sad before yesterday a lot of people also still believed it was our acts or right wing extremists to be able to overwhelm police she and physically correct in sitting members of congress reaching the US capitol and so we are clearly an uncharted legal and political territory here and there is going to EU demands some accountability. And after the stage senator Lindsey Graham has wesun Cecilia. Since it is peace said enough is enough he told Republican colleagues to drop their plans. Two objected the all electoral vote. How significant many of them did so how significant is it to see some of the president's staunchest supporters now seemingly turning away from him. Well it was significant in that they moved much faster in certifying the final. Electoral College votes it made it very clear yesterday that killed by an would be an operating in just two weeks and he had won the election. I don't think it's gonna be seeing that some grand profile in courage it took a violent insurrection. On our house of democracy. For so any sitting member of congress as he plainly and honestly that Joseph Biden hadn't won a free and fair election in this country it's the back that it took such an historian and store shots current event I think it's going to be remembered probably more than those each night. And merry odds on any other day this would have been the headline but while this is all happening Democrat John Oz up was projected the winner of his run up. Runoff in Georgia that means the Democrats will take control of the senate as Cecilia pointed out. What does that mean for the Biden administration and could it impact how yesterday's events are investigated. Absolutely this is just huge for the bank administration and it could fundamentally change how the events are investigated when you 100 -- legality decides the committees that are formed their might very well be a special committee look into what how special investigations. We could teach special prosecutors pointed out we hostages it changes what votes come on the house floor. Even though it seems so close to split a tie that will only be decided by a vice president elect college Harris coming back a role as president of the senate and next tiebreaker vote did Democrat majority she slim majority. Still that is all it is required to basically decide the entire schedule the senate so it is absolutely fundamental org. Our. All right Mary Alice parks thank you. Thanks and the Capitol Hill siege is making headlines around the world's take a look at some of the front pages from newspapers. Overseas. ABC news senior foreign correspondent Ian panel is in London with the international reaction in good morning. He had good morning Diane the world was watching the world was shocked too is disappointed and showed solidarity and is reflected on the front pages of the British newspapers now remember that more than a thousand people died of corona virus in the last 24 arousal and the other day on any of the year. That would of course made from page headlines. But the events and unfurled where you law with a ones that dominates its OK we have the times of London US capitol on decision not striking photos that all of the US plainclothes officers touring their guns and we know that shows we'll find. The Daily Telegraph again one of those are iconic images. From that siege all of congress democracy. Under siege one of the other newspapers and this is reflects in the number of them are the independents here in the UK very simply said. Panicky in the USA and we've seen that again from number the newspapers economist magazine has just come out within its latest edition. And that is that from page that trumps legacy and again one of their striking iconic images. The images that many people couldn't imagine what happened allegedly watching now to some of the tweets by world leaders again almost. Every European leaders certainly responded we sold condemnation shock from France from Germany from Spain Norway Denmark the list. Goes Allman a home. Festival here in the UK the British prime minister Boris Johnson said on my clients tweeted disgraceful scenes in the US congress the United States and food democracy around the world and he's now volatile they should be peaceful and orderly transfer of power and I think that was reflected in many of the twice you'll see just a case. All of the single events taking place in the US and the USC to demark sake. But what it represents to many countries and many people around the world. But the was also in this is a useful German phrase here shaft and Freud at least who has sort of malicious Julia what's happened from America's enemies. With ceemea radium president tweet saying. Essentially saying that this is about a failure of American democracy. The Venezuelan government to get would you been under direct pressure from the trump administration saying US foreign policy called Sicily promote c.'s policies of aggression against legitimate democratic processes worldwide. Again many people drew naming president trump and his supporters. Directly put lamenting this very strong statement from Angela Merkel German chancellor who's normally very very reserved. Directly blaming president trump some kind of need to Irish forum there's a saying we must only sounds awarded to eight. A deliberate assault on democracy by ceasing president and his supporters attempting to overturn a free and fair election the world is watching the world certainly was watching. And the world was certainly shocked by what it sold Diane. In panel for as ABC news senior correspondent banks in. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm them -- thanks for joining us and we will continue to bring you the latest news context and analysis on this developing story. Throughout the day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.