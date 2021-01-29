Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Johnson & Johnson releases results from phase 3 trials

Good morning everyone I'm Terry Moran thanks for streaming with dust in today's update. Breaking news this morning in the fight against coma nineteen Johnson & Johnson has released the results from its phase three vaccine trials the company is saying its vaccine. It is highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from the corona virus including even. But traveling south African Americans has now been detected here in the US are wait Johnson has the latest. This morning promising news from Johnson & Johnson releasing their phase three vaccine trial data. Saying they're single shot vaccine is very effective against cove in nineteen that this is. Probably the single most exciting result in our entire clinical study that we had 85%. Protection against severe opened. Irrespective of where in the world you are about. And if they're injured are in even if you worded contract overhead on this are seen you have a much milder course. The announcement follows an alarming discovery. Officials confirming the first cases of that highly contagious south African Berrian detected in the US two cases appearing in South Carolina in different parts of the state. Neither person has a history of travel and no connection between the two. The south African variant is a quite concerning it has spread relatively lively now I believe it's in more than two point me. Five different country is a. This CDC urging Americans to avoid travel. President Biden adding South Africa to the list of countries banned from traveling to the US a band that won't take affect until Saturday. It takes a little bit of time to put these restrictions in place to. Work with the airlines work with regulatory authorities to get them in place we did that as quickly as. Us health experts say an early test showed the south African variant made chip away at the effectiveness of the vaccines. My dirt up already studying a possible booster shot and Pfizer's saying they won't make changes now but are prepared to do so if needed. The race to vaccination is now a race against these variances well. But the race right now is really straightforward we've got effects it has many people as possible and we've got to control the infections as much as possible. Before these variants become dominant the data from other countries is that when these areas become dominant they can really wreak Havoc on all systems. The challenge continues our thanks to whit Johnson for that report and for more on this let's. Let's bring in emergency position and ABC news medical contributor doctor Gary and Sutton. Doctor thanks for being with us so. Of people may have heard the Delphi is there and Madieu and a vaccines were reported to be more than 90% effective now we're hearing Johnson Johnson vaccine. At 66%. Effective in preventing symptomatic disease so why this difference in efficacy what do you make of it. Through corporate state that these reports of efficacy from the Johnson & Johnson reports of 66%. We're still good. I'm in the scientific world we still team that has a good result and so hopefully everyone kind of understands that I know that comparative to beach glamorous numbers of about 90% for the return and the fires are vaccines makes it seemed sub optimal but there are some clear benefits to using this vaccine. Number one it only requires one dose storage is quite easy it is a lot cheaper to make him so it might view more available to more isolated area it's now why these results are different. Include a couple of different factors the first of which is that it's a different type of vaccine amendment or buys there it is a viral vector map vaccine. And also the time points at which it was studied and are different now we're up against he's possibly more transmissible strains and that may erode efficacy. Then and so about these. More transmissible strains his challengers are race right can get these vaccines. Into people's arms as the these transmissible variants are coming. Through the population so what can we do to him to make sure that can happen. What this is Greek request. Should an odd number one when it reminds you that remind everyone that this virus needs opportunity from transferred from person to person. In order to change soon create barriers and mutations that possibly more transmissible so stopping that opportunity is of utmost importance wearing masks socially distancing avoiding indoor gatherings and closed and pleaded areas are. Options that people should look to for protecting themselves against this virus overall and then secondly I agree with the plans were in stopping travel I think right now. Anyone any unnecessary travel should be put on hold and anyone traveling from any location that has a high level of outrage should be quarantining after their travel. Pretty serious times right now doctor what we've got you we wanted to bust some common vaccine myths with if we can up first so taking Ibuprofen. After getting my vaccine will not eliminate possible immunity that no what do what do you make of that we're hearing now. That is fact there's a lot of questions around taking medications like non store it'll anti inflammatory is like Ibuprofen Motrin or Tylenol. After of their vaccine there's a lot of discussion I think possibly miss that we're going around the there is no association into a problem with taking these medications after the immune after you take your vaccination. Now I think there was a couple of discussions on whether or not he ready to leave any bulletin enemy response if they can book or so the recommendations are don't take any medications unless you have symptoms after your vaccination. Start out hard so another one I still need to get the flu shot if I get to call the vaccine fact dormant. Facts are you should still get the flu shot and it also it's recommended to get the cloak decoded vaccine as well. Right now our flu numbers are low and so any additional helping prevent and keeping those numbers low would be beneficial so we recommend everyone get the flu shot if you haven't gotten it already. We'll do irony have actually shot but this one if I had called that I still need to get to cull the vaccine. Fact it is a recommendation that for patients who have had co bid to get decoded vaccine reasons behind that include in case is that we've seen of naturally acquired Cole didn't nineteen infections the immune response John Wayne overtime. And the thought processes is that the vaccine can create a more robust long lasting immunity so the recommendation is you should still get the vaccine even if you pat confirmed case included ninety. Are these last one is about masks I've got my two masks here. What about three masks wearing three or more masks offers more protection against Coke. I'll call this one a fact but I do believe that if you go beyond two Methodist honestly becomes quite uncomfortable. Tim NASA be really effective in and preventing transmission of corroded nineteen in the general population. If you go beyond that it might and increase your respiratory rate it might create more forceful breathing and therefore more air to escape the master Matt. Would defeat its purpose I think she was good enough. Our act doctors that was so helpful thanks very much for that really appreciate it thank you. And coming up at 3 PM eastern on the breakdown will have more on that south African vary and are Maggie really just spoke with. Professor Lynn Morse from South Africa's national institute for communicable diseases her interview today. That's on the breakdown at 3 PM eastern. And the White House says president Joseph Biden is incurred by Johnson Johnson's vaccine trial data. Press Secretary Jen Saki said in this morning's briefing that now is the time for the Food and Drug Administration to do its job of the value adding the safety and effect is that at. Efficacy of that vaccine. Meanwhile doctor Anthony Stroud chi of the White House Covert nineteen response team they're holding a briefing today to address the vaccine developments. And these new variance. Meanwhile president Biden is said to make its first trip on Marine One since taking office he'll be visiting Walter Reed medical center later this afternoon did. Spent some time when they're wounded warriors and we turn now. Hard term to a new documentary taking a closer look at the battle. Over Britney Spears fortune gap in the star's brother spotlight for decades. But for the past thirteen years she hasn't had any control over her own money there's a lot of it she's been fighting for and against her own father will read. Has the story. She's been in the public spotlight for nearly her entire life. For ease fears delivering hit after hit after hit. But with immense fame came intense scrutiny. And 2008 spears appearing to spiral. After a contentious divorce from Kevin Federline she was hospitalized twice once after reportedly barricading herself and a bathroom with her two young sons. Amid a bitter custody battle. Ever since the pop superstar has been under a court appointed conservative ship her father Jamie and others put legally in charge of much of her life from health and medical decisions to decisions about her finances. I really. Now a new documentary the New York Times presents framing Britney Spears. Examines that arrangement as spears fights to remove her father from his role controlling her assets which court documents say are worth nearly sixty million dollars. There's a lot of provocative questions about you know went there are not everybody used operating in Britain east entrance to see it. Plus or not that concerned her Aristide the person in her book. Brittany did not want her father to be the conservative per person to write the person who makes decisions about. I'm medical care and treatment and so and so forth initials it and one controlling. Her finances. The documentary talking to insiders including one attorney spears tried to hire after she was released from the hospital thirteen years ago she says a judge looked at a medical report would not tell him what was in it. But decided she was not capable of picking her own lawyers. I felt that the peso my interactions with Brittany. She was capable of retaining me and directing me into the judge should have allowed that happened. The documentary also details the hash tag free bringing. A large and passionate group of Britney fans think she's being controlled against her will. Theater constantly flooded zero. If I'm wrong and one name pretty Dustin Allen tells us that we're wrong in and leave her alone. We will do just that. Soon after that interview actually these court filings started which he did indicate that that anyone had something changed. The next year she won interior. The role of her father changed and so watching that have been actually you I'm following some of these fans was really. Fascinating because they felt like almighty guide you know we were re. Neither Britney Spears nor any of the spears family participated in the documentary but Lee last year Jamie spears said in a statement quote. I love my daughter and miss her very much. When a family member needs special care and protection families need to step up. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self serving interest. And those who seek to harm her or my family. Terry. Well read thanks very much of that is pretty similar to it's our money. Give back free Britney count me and a anyway that doesn't trust here at ABC news lives update. I'm Terry Moran is news live if you're free all day with the latest news context and analysis you also evacuated 3 PM eastern. For the breakdown but until then.

