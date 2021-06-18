24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

ABC News Live: US to share additional 500 million vaccine doses with world

Plus, Biden faces bipartisan criticism over the Haitian migrant crisis, and the Gabby Petito case renews calls for help in other missing persons cases.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live