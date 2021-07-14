Transcript for ABC News Update: Texas Democrats meet with key senators on voting rights

Good morning and then its data thanks for streaming with us we have breaking news this morning Bob Francis is back home at the Vatican. Ten days after undergoing colon surgery stage four year old left the hospital today he'll have several more weeks to recover before traveling again. The Vatican spokesperson says the Pope expressed his gratitude for the success of this surgery. And offered a prayer for all the fits especially those he had met during his hospital today. For running an intelligence operatives have been charged in an alleged plot to kidnap and a running an American journalist on US soil. Voice of America hose mushy Elena Judd is a US citizen and a prominent woman's rights activist. Colossus social media campaign against mandatory he jobs in Iran to. The Justice Department says he running a network used private investigators as your veil her home in Brooklyn. And that's the group considered using military style speedboats. To take her from New York to Venezuela where she could then be transferred to Iraq. And senate Democrats are set to take a step toward ending a federal prohibition on candidates today. They Canada's administration opportunity act would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances. And expunged federal nonviolent marijuana crimes bringing some offenders from prison. And it also reinvest new federal tax revenue streams into minority communities most affected by the war on drugs and ensure that no past marijuana related crimes. Are used your future someone federal public assistance majority leader kept humor in the bill's sponsors are set to hold a press conference shortly and we'll bring it to you live. As it happens to. And democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block a Republican election bill are meeting with key senators today to demand they take action. On federal voting rights legislation. President Biden spoke yesterday in Philadelphia blasting election bills being considered across the country. As quote the most dangerous threat to boating and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history. ABC's or marine shot is live at the Texas state house in Austin with the latest advisory in the Texas State Senate. Just passed its version of the bill that the house doesn't have enough members present now to move forward with a vote so now what. Hi Diane that's right so the senate can go along with business as normal but the house and that eased that means they can't pass any laws right now. So it's just a waiting game yet democratic lawmakers in DC right now there's no intention of them coming back any time soon. To this moment we're waiting but look we've been here before back in 2003. United democratic lawmakers leave the state back then as well they went to Oklahoma. But at some point they have to come back to the state. And at that point they ended up having to vote on that bill the time it was that redistricting. And Republicans got their bill passed. West. Now. The Texas house Republicans meanwhile did approve a no rest warrant to bring house Democrats who fled the state. Acted at state house. For the special session one represented eBay and shared a video. She says the moment a house sergeant entered her office looking to arrest her only she wasn't fair her staff was so. What happens when these lawmakers do come back to Texas. Yet see you heard exactly what Abbott said the look he doesn't actually had the power to make these arrests and that power lies with the speaker of the house. He can compelled these members to come back. I sat down with him yesterday we spoke at length. And he told me in that he has no intention of making any arrest right now. Take a listen to what he set. I don't claim to put anyone in handcuffs I think that. That the Texas house is is above that but at the same time. This a constitutional. Responsibility and you took an oath of office and under the house rules if it comes to an arrest warrant. This is civil unrest when they haven't issued the passes the first time we've known this but true it probably hasn't come of that I think I think my colleagues will show up for work. Hopefully sooner rather than later. Happened to constituents and the one who demand their presence. But they still what the speaker of the house is doing is he's handing out hall passes right now I Soledad and yesterday he basically need one of those still leave the chamber and then to come back. So right now and then actually. Did you go back to 2003. At that time didn't know the numbers were arrested back and then as well and of course think about still indicating that's not gonna happen this time either. And during the Democrats who went to Washington DC are meeting with key senators and pushing them to support federal voting rights bill so what's the latest. On the effort in Washington any chance they actually get this done. See heard Biden yesterday he spoke at the link about democracy spoke at length about the bill that he wants to pass when it comes to voting rights. But he didn't mention one word the entire time he didn't say the word. Filibuster. And that is something that have to be changed in order for Biden's federal bill actually passed there's no indication right now because the hold out of two senators. Then that will actually change. So at this moment these democratic lawmakers are in DC they're making their push and there are making their case. But Biden and these two senators are holding out on this very key issue that could actually able this bill to pass of. A level already arranged in Austin, Texas thanks serene. And dozens of wildfires are burning in the west gusty winds and high temperatures are prompting red flag warnings all across the region dozens of families had to evacuate Madera county overnight where thousands of acres have burned. Our Matt Gutman is there with the latest. Across the west this morning blistering heat and drought conditions leading to more than five dozen wildfires. I did Washington State cop was going on year level team that can mean the liens 500 people rushing to escape after lightning ignited a fire and a split burning more than 101000 acres they are quickly. Seven homes destroyed and herd of horses spooked. In Madera county California a state of emergency. Nearly 101000 acres burned dozens of homes there are now under evacuation orders as firefighters try to control. These so called river fire's progress. Just seven months into the year and we've already seen. Over 30000 separate wildfires. Fires in California already burning twice it's much land as the scorched by this time last year. Over two million acres of opera Porgy and so called boom lake fire. Destroying over 200000 acres and officials saying it won't be fully contained until the end of November. Our thanks to Matt Gutman and Madera county California for that report. And as we follow those wildfires in the west millions of Americans are also in the path of dangerous storms. From the planes up to the northeast chief meteorologist ginger Z is in Washington DC tracking it all Forrest good morning ginger. So Diana has a chance of severe storms all the way from here in Washington DC up your mean which I'll get to but we do have to start with that wildfire threat that is intensified both an organ Washington State they're now at their highest preparedness level. That exists a five so dry and hot an understatement under that ridge we see continued red flag warnings all up and down the cascades gust at 35 today relative humidity. As low as 7%. The players will be erratic and act up an an air quality right as soon as we start seeing this you can have air quality issues. A thousand miles from the fire so keep an eye on that as we go through the week. Then let's go to the east because we do have several areas that are gonna see more thunderstorms that could have flash flooding which we saw on Seneca Illinois then afford a five inches in Seneca itself just outside. More than a half foot that track the slight don't drive in the water you never know what the roads doing underneath that it had given way the bridge had collapsed. And they kind of sandwich there were lucky to not fall and now. Moving too what happened this afternoon and tonight it's actually quite late for a lot of folks as these polls impulses come along that front and the low pressure system. It's northeastern Ohio lower we see the enhanced risk stretching into say Madison lacrosse nearly two Milwaukee so here in any of the suburbs of Milwaukee. Group remember this happens later tonight so it's dinner time and not even up until midnight or so. Tornadoes are possible. But mostly it damaging wind event with sixty plus mile per hour winds that easily take down trees and power lines now lets mobile over. Because we actually saw six to ten inches of rain if you'll recall in bucks county and just outside of Philadelphia Ben Salem there the aerials showcasing those cars. Just the wrists above the water. Unfortunately there will be more storms that could have heavy rains not just outside of Philadelphia but in a large area and actually the damaging wind threat. Is centered on southern New Hampshire and Vermont. From Albany over through nearly westar including Springfield Massachusetts. And just north of Hartford so that's where we'll look for the storms today Diane. I can Jersey and Washington DC thanks ginger. And Britney Spears' conserve readership it is back in court today with the judge set to consider her request to hire her own attorney. When we come back we'll take a closer look at what this could mean for her case. Britney Spears' conserve readership cases back in court today issued petitions to hire her own attorney and end at conserving are shipped. The ACLU is supporting her bid in urging the court to ensure that Britney has all the information she needs to select a lawyer. KV Harkin is in Los Angeles with the latest. This morning to fight for Britney Spears freedom back in court. The parties involved in running skiers life. Before a judge for the first time since spears delivered that powerful testimony just three weeks ago. The pop star singing she's been isolated exploited embarrassed. And demoralized by the conserve order ship that's controlled her life and nearly sixty million dollar state Britney telling the court I truly believe this can Serb leadership is abusive. And saying. I just want my life back. Attorneys expected to hash out the pile of competing petitions may do the court since that bombshell hearing. Including spears co conserving her purse and Jodi Montgomery's plea for security to protect her from death threats and an assessment of how spears father is spending her money. Under the conservatives ship James yearns nearly 161000 dollars a month. While Britney according to confidential court documents says she was limited to a 2000 dollar allowance the judge also said to consider spears requests to hire her own attorney. This. Throughout the conservative ship she's been represented by court appointed attorney C and you'll Ingram. But after she criticized his handling ever case in court last month claiming no one ever told her she had the right to petition the court day and her conservative ship. Ingram filing papers asking to resign and now the ACLU Lee standing up for spears. This week filing an anarchist briefs supporting spears right to choose her own attorney. And urging the court to ensure that miss spears is granted access to the information tools necessary to select a lawyer. I've removed. Earlier this year the documentary framing Britney Spears renewed interest in spears can servers shipped. And a free Britney movement on Tuesday the documentary nominated for two Emmy Awards. All credit goes to Britney her speaking out courageously as she did in next court hearing I gained if you documentary hell. Kurt I channel where Nancy the general public of her concern ershad I think that's a really good thing. Today and a lot of ground the needs to be covered today and a lot of people involved in these proceedings everyone is expected to appear remotely. And now that includes former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosen guard that's who Britney has reportedly been in discussions with to become her new attorney but that big question. Will the judge allow it is britney's explosive statement three weeks ago we've seen a lot of blame being tossed around. Her father Jamie is been deflecting and even though through the years no one has been more in control of britney's life and he hats he's calling on the court to investigate those claims. But a lot of these matters today need to be taking care of first before that process can even begin. Diane breaking the hearts on thank you and for more on this I'd like to bring in ABC's contributor Larry Hackett and partner at fox Rothschild LO peace Sarah Wednesday. Clarion Sara thank you for being here I would expect out of today's hearing do you think Britney. Could have a new attorney of her own choosing by the end of the day. It seems possibly defend her in as little ability what did you just about all. Almost everybody seems that she's the right to choose teacher and try to be chosen today. To be seen is so much it is still remains there confused she ordered join us weeks ago. It incredibly passionate bids each still three weeks later she is not all judge now that he does yeah you're turning to all these years doesn't want our resident longer winning a new journey. This is looking very very slowly. I figured finest cops in Olson's re people want social media. One answer is resolution asks and a quarter just moving very very slowly I didn't until he movement her and her attorney. Today. Remains to be seen I think most artists and all is the most are isn't that she. She's at least how to write a legitimate process are gonna. Now as terror if the court does allow her to choose her own attorney to not for any sign of how the judge might ultimately rule on ending the conservative ship. Zero. Earlier in Denton where the judge wants to make sure right now is that she's got the best help to licences to solutions possible inch you know if you can go back to what was styled after the hearing usually search it was supposed to be here's an evidentiary hearing about whether or not those allegations are true and obviously that she really be heard today because it staff or counsel they're to make sure that she's being represented properly it's. There's a question about the student forum and announce its currency with the judges actually going to look at today is that possible to rule on everything that's in I don't. And Larry a lot of people involved in this conservative ship dropped out after Britney spoke in court a few weeks ago including the trust's managing her estate in her court appointed attorney. And her managers so why are they resigning now what's happening there. I could be number is your reputation also sent it may not repeated his. You label had he not old Britney monarch. He argued it she you know gee I get this deal. I'm just not true Larry Rudolph has a lot to do ask and you're either writing or order which he's. First trust says the anti Britney. Were to Bledsoe number never really should charge so a lot of does like asset there's our little is what's going on I just getting in all. Dana Ayers don't have anything anybody all I must say did nothing are joining B and case. Ortiz Jersey machine and moral what should go along with you are rounder. Zoning that you ensure like there are charged. And this is happening again and old sex. So leads eager he's CEO what goes on because our minds what happens is really central bureau. And what the judge a judge gives him. As Sarah court's expected to assess how britney's father has been spending her money under the conservative ship so what can we expect to hear about that. Well I think they're not look very carefully act houses sending me an and it may have over the course of the time but now there's more scrutiny onyx and you know with a petition was filed by its Jennie Montgomery passes for 50000. Dollars a months the security and what does it mean the truth is seeing the future and how much money is going to need to go out there need to reassess to make sure they're pretty hasn't secured for herself from one church and all of this continued silence a legal battle is just dwindling down mercy and not in her best interest in the long term. I'm Larry britney's testimony last month has gotten so much attention from fans and celebrities around the world. What's a broader impact of today's hearing in britney's case in general. Well listen GG GGB. I don't understand it's a cliche we're very didn't last and where. EI NG machines all not ruled visually so. The just part of that drew. Written down somewhere these are all every each other questions related to go to the heart I needed leadership might not year old woman. She had to remove her birth control is little. The charge you're. I don't know that any of those mean let's be good at it I think people are lawyers who not a on the legal procedures want to know and so we see what happens. All right Larry Hackett Sarah went straight to talk you about thank you. You keep. And imagine diving an explosion or even being thrown off a roof. As part of your job. Well that's what it's like in the high stakes world of stunt work. We come back we meet the women who aspire to stand in for Hollywood's biggest stars. Welcome back stunt work was once field dominated by men but the rise in Hollywood's leading ladies has increased demand for more women. To be featured in those epic super hero fights and high speed car chases. Well now Maggie truly is meeting the women training to be stunt doubles to the stars. When he comes a back flip BD explosions. It's normally move to Italy and the drop kick. Now that's changing I would not it to be like. She fights not elect a woman biggest. When you see there's no difference where powerful will be run by women jumped like women. I let women. Until we just thought we weren't be time we fight we are able to do those days and I hope that in the end people will realizing that we are capable so meaning they use. Today it will let our center stage on the big screen in front superhero flicks like suicide squad to heist movies like oceans they. Female stars are churning out billion dollar franchise it. Here it has done universe school these performers are turning to take these hits so the stars to. Hollywood coming back to late post pandemic. So were the calls for better representation of women and minorities in home. They always in the media is twenty years old her dreams he's to be the next linger across stunt double. When Stockton. Here's a good man. You know 1012 remaining twenty floors and. Not really getting beat up but it's true. Looks and sounds like it. Kicks and punches. Pamphlets to its workouts superheroes done. Is a typical day at their biggest un school in the world. Burning everything from car chase is. Public bottles. But he could complete before there's a real demand in the market right now whether it's French or international first thought women. They're looking for your comments on women artist or more action specialists. There's a real demand and we have a few who have already started big movies and stunt doubled very famous actresses in the UKF. Finding their place in this male dominated space has been an uphill battle. People think Hollywood is soul well so diversified. And we're merge. Activity there is a stunt woman who has worked on movies like planet of the apes in green lantern. She filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after a meal gobbled performed a stunt for an actress on the senate there was working on. The complaint was dismissed but that increase scrutiny open up doors for stunt woman like the mayor. I think he's it was a joke that you know Fred was in heels and an Oscar and it was super funny well I saw it was a stunt woman not able to pay her rent. It's a practice called we get. We're not perform stunts for female actors similar to paint difference where weight stunt people standing for actors of color. Since the pandemic. Is waning. I have never worked so much I've never been so busy. I am the biggest demand out there. Funny scenes. At the moment it's relieve my. I keep it begins its is rich in calcium camera and so do you have. Good piece and sixty needy and that might happen also distribute movies to. That's right because sometimes you gonna have thanks for its CNN propose something. Rendell. And do that event and yeah. It could. Please the message is clear none of them can do it and fighting like the woman takes a whole new meaning. All that was what thanks. What we'll check out Latin what. Do we have been smooth. But behind the glitz of movie making stuff we're. Music industry's most dangerous profession. Stunt woman in Libya Jackson paid a heavy price when she booked as a stunt double for actor Stephen Djokovic. She was seriously injured while working on sat on the movie franchise Resident Evil after crashing during a dangerous motorcycle stunt. It's something you always. Hear happening to someone else than anything I did this horrible Penn. He never think it's going to be you. She issued an important South Africa ruled that the stunt was it bank allegedly planned and executed by the local production company she says she hopes this will never happen again to another stunt performer. That's something that you really conscious of like the risk of injuries that something that's part of our fuel course expire job to be conscious that it's dangerous. And Bob body is well he used to work. So if we don't have the body became what. But we do is dangerous and sometimes worse get to do it. So we have to be conscious of our bodies and do what we've got to do and that visualize what we've got to do so we have to keep com. But for many they say this scare them. Also been receiving grace well. Made me do this stand school is begins when I was wearing I was. Bullied at school. And I've never felt like myself lake. I was incompetent. Caught at it every time I was trying to be confident that there wages. Between me down. It gives you president's. All that you wanted. It's good. Though that these plates. Bird leaping tall buildings will be single brown. Bag you read it. I'm Maggie thank you interesting stuff and that does it for us I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us senator Rick ABC news light is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Osce evacuated 3 PM eastern for the breakdown. Stay safe and have a great day. Either die a hero. Where you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

