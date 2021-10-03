-
Now Playing: This is the story of Black hair
-
Now Playing: Exploring the evolution of sneaker culture
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 9, 2021
-
Now Playing: The hidden secret to achieving your goals
-
Now Playing: ‘My clothes are fitting looser, but why isn’t the scale budging?’
-
Now Playing: Designer creates turban line for women undergoing chemo
-
Now Playing: A powerful sign of Black history and culture
-
Now Playing: Husband honors wife he lost in helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant
-
Now Playing: The pioneering women pilots of World War II
-
Now Playing: Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg talks about her new book, ‘Own It’
-
Now Playing: The story behind 3 generations of female Disney Imagineers
-
Now Playing: Make Jesse Tyler Ferguson's blue cornmeal pancakes recipe
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ celebrates 2 high school basketball teams
-
Now Playing: Couple finds out moms gave birth to them at same hospital less than 24 hours apart
-
Now Playing: Creating scrumptious breakfast dishes from leftover pastries
-
Now Playing: Meet inspiring renovation duo 'The Brownstone Boys'
-
Now Playing: Deals & Steals celebrates Women's History Month
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Linsey Davis discusses her new book 'Stay This Way Forever'
-
Now Playing: How to fight Zoom fatigue