Alabama inmate convicted of murder on the loose after escaping custody

Daniel Miner, 43, was reported missing from his bed on Saturday night during a count of inmates at the state-run facility in the town of Alpine, about 40 miles southeast of Birmingham.
Transcript for Alabama inmate convicted of murder on the loose after escaping custody
Police are searching for a convicted killer who escaped from a work release facility in Alabama Daniel miner was missing from his bed when officials checked on him over the weekend. He's serving life without parole.

