-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: March 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Police searching for identity of 'The Middle Child' in New Hampshire murder case
-
Now Playing: FDA approves compassionate use of chloroquine
-
Now Playing: Black women prosecutors face racial discrimination, death threats
-
Now Playing: Marijuana sales skyrocket amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: What you need to know
-
Now Playing: A play-by-play on what to watch
-
Now Playing: How to calm your kid’s fears and anxieties about school during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Your questions answered
-
Now Playing: How to avoid phishing scams
-
Now Playing: Shockwaves across the auto industry
-
Now Playing: Drive-thru coronavirus testing centers pop up across the country
-
Now Playing: Massive economic package gets the president’s signature
-
Now Playing: Trump calls himself ‘wartime president’
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren on emergency stimulus plan, shelter in place amid COVID-19 concerns
-
Now Playing: Research librarian helps identify woman, two children in decades-old cold case
-
Now Playing: How genetic genealogist found the true identity of missing child
-
Now Playing: How kids first discovered mysterious barrel in Bear Brook State Park
-
Now Playing: Sharp increase in coronavirus cases across US