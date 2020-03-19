Transcript for How the alcohol industry is helping combat coronavirus

At the Claremont distillery here in Fairfield New Jersey it is not about bottoms up these days it's about. Hands out since we do have that ability to make of why wouldn't. Much like the rest of us during this pandemic. Distillery owner Tim Coulter in his family had a tough time finding and sanitize or anywhere in stores so he came up with a simple solution. Make his own. My son said he's like well we have distillery hands advertisers basically how often we just make get and so we looked into it that's how we decided it in. Innocent you could make. He's already started distilling hundreds of gallons of alcohol. And with the big shipment of aloe gel expected tomorrow you'll start mixing and then handing out his home a sanitize or. Later this week to the general public and for free he already has about 15100 plastic bottles ready to go. Considering the phone with the number of calls I've already received. It's going to be significant we've received calls from lot of first responders a lot of police departments. Fire departments. Coat there is now making a dime off this new venture so he's happy to take any donations to keep the operation going. Cash more bottles even any picture aloe people may have on hand are all welcome. His sanitize or will be about 70% alcohol more than enough to do the trick in this brave germ wary. New world. I was in New York on 9/11 this is very reminiscent. All of that to me and you know I remember people coming together then and I think this what was supposed to date word unchartered territory. For now the company plans to distribute he has sanitize or from right here at the distillery itself and they also want to prioritize who gets its first mainly first responders. And the elderly. Reporting from Fairfield New Jersey rob Nelson channel seven Eyewitness News.

