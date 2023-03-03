Alex Murdaugh sentenced to 2 consecutive life terms for murdering wife and son

Murdaugh was found guilty of two counts of murder of his wife Maggie and his son Paul and will now serve back-to-back life sentences in prison.

March 3, 2023

