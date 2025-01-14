One Altadena family’s harrowing escape from the Eaton Fire

ABC News’ Alex Presha reports from California where a family recounts the moments they escaped the Eaton Fire and reflect on the loss of their home in Altadena.

January 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live