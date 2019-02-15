Amazon cancels plan to build headquarters in New York

Local politicians, union leaders and residents questioned the financial breaks promised to the company. ABC News' Gio Benitez reports.
2:27 | 02/15/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon cancels plan to build headquarters in New York

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

