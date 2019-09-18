Amber alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in New Jersey for a missing 5-year-old girl who police say was lured away from a playground into a van.
0:22 | 09/18/19

Transcript for Amber alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl
We have breaking news and AMBER Alert has been issued for missing five year old girl from you your. Say don't say I love ace is approximately three feet five inches tall weighs about forty pounds. Her mother reported her missing on Monday from a park in bridged and in Cumberland county. Authorities say she may have been lowered from the park by a man who then took her away in a red that anyone with any information urged to call 911.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

