Transcript for Many Americans face new challenges when it comes to putting meals on the table

With a staggering job numbers for a third straight week another six point six million people filing for unemployment the troubling spike. Brought on of course by the corona virus emergency. And now linked to rampant food insecurity so many Americans facing new challenges when it comes to just putting meals on the table. ABC's Rachel Scott has more Rachel. With unemployment skyrocketing businesses shuttered and industries up and did. A day of hope that you know it's hard enough to get around to income announce who. Not be able to rely on my share is completely unsettling according to feeding America one in seven children do not have access to nutritious food. Millions of children who relied on free and reduced price lunches no longer receive them as American stock up on groceries the demand for food soaring. But donations have dropped dramatically. Capitol area food -- seeing a 75%. Decline. Grocery stores typically provide us about 60% of the suit that we aren't in it and because they. In April alone the food they purchased 45 truckloads of food. More than what they normally purchase for an entire year now they are preparing for a long road ahead. It's really clear that this is not just a sprints that is up for week six week or ten weeks Brent but this is something that's going to be with us from months and potentially. Years. And here's how you can help food banks on the front lines coldest see how they are accepting donations now feeding America says. Everyone can make an impact by only grabbing what you need at the grocery store and checking in on family and friends had to their website. For more meaning and aren't very important information their Rachel thank you so much.

