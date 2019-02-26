Amtrak train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon since Sunday

More
The train has been stuck near the tiny town of Oakridge since Sunday evening.
0:30 | 02/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amtrak train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon since Sunday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61320553,"title":"Amtrak train with 183 passengers stranded in Oregon since Sunday","duration":"0:30","description":"The train has been stuck near the tiny town of Oakridge since Sunday evening.","url":"/US/video/amtrak-train-183-passengers-stranded-oregon-sunday-61320553","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.