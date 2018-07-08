Transcript for 2 animals die at zoo as softball-sized hail falls in Colorado

We have time now take a look at weather and there is a hail storm that forced thousands to evacuate zoo the zoo in Colorado Springs. At least fourteen people were injured by the baseball size hail and you'll see wine a moment. Look at that two animals were also killed and hundreds of cars were damaged but for much of the country to heat remains a big story. Take a look now at the forecast for Tuesday. Good morning Hector. Is expected to pass to the south of the mainland. Dropping from a four to a three to a two by Thursday at 5 o'clock now on the west the dry heat still a problem would sweltering heat. That's causing more problems with the fires and for the northwest still that same problem for the northeast it's about the steamy and it's along the East Coast as a thunderstorm began to advance across the Ohio valley region and then by mid week with a couple why experts scattered showers and thunderstorms along the East Coast I'm AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Williams.

