-
Now Playing: College student poses with gator in graduation photos
-
Now Playing: Cops describe rescuing man from a burning car
-
Now Playing: Mollie Tibbetts' father believes she was kidnapped
-
Now Playing: Red tide, toxic algae in Florida sparks health warnings
-
Now Playing: Chicago mayor pleads with residents amid gun violence
-
Now Playing: City passes proposal to remove Trump's star from Hollywood Walk of Fame
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Hector heads toward Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Fire grows to largest in California history
-
Now Playing: 2 animals die at zoo as softball-sized hail falls in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Car smashes into crashed vehicle at side of highway
-
Now Playing: No more 'I'm bored': Here are 3 crafty activities to try with your kids
-
Now Playing: Mollie Tibbetts' dad pleads for his daughter back
-
Now Playing: Actor Robert Redford announces plans to retire
-
Now Playing: Trump: Son's Russia meeting was about getting dirt on Clinton
-
Now Playing: Manafort's former business partner testifies against him
-
Now Playing: Teen 1 of 12 people killed by gun violence in Chicago this weekend
-
Now Playing: Police officers recount moment they saved man from burning car
-
Now Playing: Video appears to show alleged assassination attempt by drone
-
Now Playing: NASCAR CEO taking indefinite leave of absence after DWI arrest
-
Now Playing: Triple-digit temperatures for 50 million in Northeast