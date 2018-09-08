Arkansas officer tells group of black men they 'don't belong in my city'

The England police officer was fired soon after video of the incident was posted online.
08/09/18

Transcript for Arkansas officer tells group of black men they 'don't belong in my city'
I'm like war and desperate even if you do records under. And who knows you have volunteer we're right now you know why Oklahoma City. I would refer him. But you understand my people are blow through doesn't only go gang wars. An army dog not come from the big city it is the small. So that's who you think we don't know that we don't belong and you think NATO can I think so yeah okay. You'll I have never seen you here before and an almost everybody I grew up the auto whine about it I graduated from me that look good for you monies Mike Moore. Yeah okay. I'm not from here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

