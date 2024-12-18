Astronauts’ stay in space extended yet again

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were scheduled to return from the International Space Station six months ago – a date which has now been pushed to March 2025.

December 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live