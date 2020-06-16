Atlanta protests erupt after police shooting death

ABC Newsâ€™ Steve Osunsami reports on the death of Rayshard Brooks, as his family demands officers be charged after the Atlanta Wendy's parking lot shooting.
7:49 | 06/16/20

