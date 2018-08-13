Transcript for Baltimore police commissioner calls viral beating video 'extremely disappointing'

Last night. I was presented with his resignation is accepted it. My preliminary review. The particularly the public. Video. Is extremely. Disappointing to me. I don't think there was any room. For the activity that's all. On that. And it is extremely disturbing the repeated. X strikes sort what they a disturbing. The manner in which it was done. The fact that the attempt to take. This individual to the ground. Was sort of very very post the hit strikes that this service. I think that this. Situation actually shows us another deficiency. In our training that we can learn from. The fact that this particular incident could have been better taught. If we learned from Warburg scenario based training concept that in a pennant pencils at a book on the election to you counts.

