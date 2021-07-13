2 Baltimore police officers shot while trying to apprehend a murder suspect

More
The officers' conditions were stable, and the suspect was killed, according to officials.
1:13 | 07/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 Baltimore police officers shot while trying to apprehend a murder suspect
I. They are undergoing the remainder of there are valuation. Local employers of therapy. The exact nature of them will be determined by the remainder of their valuation process.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"The officers' conditions were stable, and the suspect was killed, according to officials. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78821761","title":"2 Baltimore police officers shot while trying to apprehend a murder suspect","url":"/US/video/baltimore-police-officers-shot-apprehend-murder-suspect-78821761"}