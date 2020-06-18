Baseball icon Ken Griffey Jr. on MLB season, new documentary

More
The Hall of Fame inductee discusses the delayed MLB season, his new documentary, “Swingman,” and changes he feels need to be made after George Floyd’s death.
4:45 | 06/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baseball icon Ken Griffey Jr. on MLB season, new documentary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:45","description":"The Hall of Fame inductee discusses the delayed MLB season, his new documentary, “Swingman,” and changes he feels need to be made after George Floyd’s death.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71313167","title":"Baseball icon Ken Griffey Jr. on MLB season, new documentary","url":"/US/video/baseball-icon-ken-griffey-jr-mlb-season-documentary-71313167"}