Now Playing: 'A maximum sentence I think is absolutely needed' for Derek Chauvin: Karen Bass

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Now Playing: NFL player warns draftees about financial concerns

Now Playing: Find your ‘Spark’: New book delves into when genius strikes

Now Playing: Children as young as 6 months now in early COVID-19 vaccine trials

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 27, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Exploding the growth of OnlyFans

Now Playing: The battle over IDs at the ballot box

Now Playing: WH COVID Task Force member: New guidelines ‘one more reason to get vaccinated’

Now Playing: Authorities arrest alleged Capitol riots leader

Now Playing: 6-year-old cancer patient gets hero’s welcome at school

Now Playing: Florida to release genetically modified mosquitoes

Now Playing: FBI searches for missing mother of 3

Now Playing: Wildfire in West explodes in size

Now Playing: Man arrested in violent attack of Asian man

Now Playing: Navy fires warning shots at Iranian vessels

Now Playing: Lawyers, family of Andrew Brown Jr. reveal independent autopsy

Now Playing: CDC relaxes mask guidelines for vaccinated people outdoors