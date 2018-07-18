Transcript for Beach umbrella safety warning

Hey there I'm GO but he does here in Point Pleasant beach New Jersey and we're talking about beach umbrella safety because just this Monday. A woman was actually injured by a fly away umbrella over and seaside heights it actually pierced her ankle. And she's recovering a but it turns out that a thousand people end up in the ER every year because of fly away umbrellas and take a look at these videos because when it happens. It can be very dangerous. These volleyball players and Ontario Canada stunned at them rolls around them take life. And it Ocean City, Maryland and when he fifteen. A bystander filming as the wind picks up these umbrellas. And turns them into projectiles. The videos wild and the situations incredibly dangerous. We fired a good. We'll look good umbrellas that you open a coded. Just this Monday seaside heights New Jersey. A 67 year old tourist from London struck by a flying umbrella one of its spokes piercing her ankle. The woman telling ABC news it was a beautiful day and that a gust of wind was to blame. Lee Stevens also knows the dangers firsthand she was and hailed by a fly away umbrella under Maryland beach and twenty test. The wind picked it straight up in the air and it shot it right back down. And it went right into my side luckily someone on the beach was also watching and tried to cats get patsy umbrella forming. We went to Santa Monica beach ocean lifeguard captain Julio Rodriguez telling us how to truly secure an umbrella in the sand. First he says make sure it's at least sixteen inches down. You can either use a shovel to dig a hole deep enough to set the steak and pack it in all are what do you drive the second set rocket back and forth. That typically gets it and deeper into the sand. And we've got some more tips for you here Ryan is here from the boardwalk and Ryan is actually gonna show with how to install this properly OK so he's gonna go. Forward and back forward and back that tell you want to put this then you wanna go sixteen inches even better go down two feet. And you wanna do that because if you go around and circular motions watch what happens is love a lot of people do this. You see how the Santa starts collapsing around it obviously you lose support. So Ryan thank you so much you wanna go oak front to back but take a look at this other device that we found this is actually the billed. They base the beach bum bill debate this is bill right here and and bill you created this and it's just so cool because we're talking about 125. Caps. Yeah and and don't tell me about this was a little bit of a so so I invented this some nine years ago after seeing a really bad beat Jackson in were mambo went tumbling down injured a small child. So I thought about a patio grills patio of those were great because they got a big base its heavy and it waited and it's actually attached to the bottom of the temporal pole. So I said if I could only make that portable so here we go. This is the vessel. Right here this what we weigh on the beach. Yet because I was looking at that both able what can you do that apparently quite a bet right so yeah. You've got this whole right here are necessary to go for that William Bennett and this helps you make that hole when you've only got in circular bowl this far in with the setup. So you take the bottom poll you inserted new lift to the wings and attach antennas anchor collar. And then you get the kids to fill up takes about two minutes and then this is what you end up with those two things really really well it prevents it from tipping. And then it also prevents him from Neil drafted so all Ambrose had that ability as you wait till these pictures of the umbrella blown open air. And coming down on people. And this whole kit it's actually been tested for 35 mile per hour winds exactly right yeah it's actually endorsed by the American life artist Jeff nation endorsed that they catch that it may gave us a really good endorsement. And how much how much is a scored forty dollars for the entire system. But if you want just to start out with a base and again you can do this for what 35 bucks different starter kit so we like to do that if you put it on any on relevant feel like it and then you find a job relished not sufficient though to actually. Match the performance of the based. You come back by the whole system that we credit you got money to Girardi spent for the whole system perfect art bill thank you so much Brian thank you so much. I'm GO Benitez here in Point Pleasant beach New Jersey and you're watching ABC news law.

