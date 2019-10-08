-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein, accused sex trafficker, dies by suicide: Officials
-
Now Playing: Father speaks out about his family surviving a bobcat attack
-
Now Playing: A rare behind-the-scenes tour of US aircraft carrier
-
Now Playing: Massive search for escaped inmate from Tennessee prison
-
Now Playing: Child impaled by flying umbrella at Massachusetts beach
-
Now Playing: Bombshell documents unsealed in a court case connected to Jeffrey Epstein
-
Now Playing: Dozens of blazes burning across the West
-
Now Playing: Suspect charged with plotting to bomb LGBTQ nightclubs and synagogue
-
Now Playing: Stylish dog lounges on pool float
-
Now Playing: Beachgoers startled by manatee in Florida waters
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Grocery employee breaks items while bagging carelessly
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: A white woman thinks a black male babysitter is suspicious
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: ‘DWTS’ winner Nyle DiMarco plays discriminated deaf customer
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: A waiter is rude and dismissive to a deaf man at a restaurant
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother can only afford one meal to share with her family
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for escaped accused murderer enters its third day
-
Now Playing: Chase forgives all credit card debt for customers in Canada
-
Now Playing: Boy impaled through the arm by flying beach umbrella: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Video shows 2 suspects tossing explosive device into store: Police
-
Now Playing: Waterspout barrels through Amsterdam