Transcript for 3 little bears rescued from garbage bin

Usually in here's a cleanup and the parents trapped inside a dumpster in Reno Nevada. The fairy tale doesn't sound very good well brave firefighter did come to the rescue he was called in to free them. Add a little guys were nervous that it wanna come out right away then they scampered off and ran into the woods on the card also hopeful. Managed to preoccupy the mama bear nearby so that she didn't panic or cause an agricultural doubt victory differently nice story.

