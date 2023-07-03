Beloved Indiana police Sgt. Heather Glenn shot dead while responding to disturbance

The incident began on Sunday when Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn investigated a domestic dispute between a woman and Sean Hubert, Indiana State Police said.

July 3, 2023

