President Biden visiting endure in the New Jersey and New York today's serving the damage from the remnants of hurricane night this is a new ABC poll. Shows Americans are losing confidence in the Biden administration ABC's captain falters joins us. But the latest on that Catherine first was the purpose of the president's trip to new York New Jersey today what's he hoping to accomplish here. AS that the purpose of this trip is obviously to. Examine and survey that damage left by her cannot and new York and New Jersey is also using this as an opportunity to focus on some of his agenda items infrastructure for example. Climate change for example trying to push those uses as an opportunity to push some of those infrastructure. Bills through congress now he is. On this tour currently. In new York and New Jersey in New Jersey now I just. What I read some from the poor live that we're getting in from from the White House troops on the ground there he meanest final stop at a house that is almost entirely destroyed the president said he was. Surprised by the wild the level of damage the woman whose home. Was damaged she had a four month old baby they luckily. A got out before this flooding you can see some of those images there the president. A meeting with some of those on the ground who have lost their homes meeting with some of those first responders. And again using this Diana as an opportunity. Really to emphasize the importance of climate change has climate agenda and getting these infrastructure bills passed through congress something will be hearing. A lot about this coming month now that congress is back and Washington. And Catherine it's it's a busy and difficult time for the president right now. I'm a pandemic for so for millions of Americans does expanded pandemic unemployment benefits are expired. The White House consider this time extending those payments and what kind of an economic impact of the expecting from their end. Yeah this is affecting and nearly twelve million. Americans Terry the White House didn't give a any consideration to extending the use the White House was asked about this last week. If there would be any consideration an at this point there isn't so those benefits. A lapsed on a Monday it is included those 300 dollar payments. And an inch in insurance checks for example but the real look are banking on is more federal funding and federal programs here now the Biden administration has. Said behind the scenes out OK maybe some of this money that week allocated to states for. A coupe in nineteen recovery efforts maybe they can we allocate. That money to extend some of these employment benefits of the president is also supposed to. Will likely mention this and bring this up on Thursday when he gives remarks on Kevin nineteen. And capping the White House announced that. I'll be addressing the fight against the delta bury it later this week. Last week you alluded to maybe some new changes in strategy what are you hearing on year end. Yeah so a little di tale from the White House honest they have confirms that. The president will on facts speak on Thursday they say he's going to announce the six pronged strategy to combat. The spread of the delta very ads also. Increase in accident vaccinations may be they'll touch on. A bit of the booster shot for example but we do know is it does seem that the president is going to call for this broad. A vaccine mandate there's been questions. About whether they can do on the federal level while the white house Press Secretary spoke to reporters aboard. Air Force One on this in seem to acknowledge that there's no real legal path. Full or there to mandates call for this broad mandate vaccines but the president is likely to the essentially say well this is what we recommends we recommend he's for local businesses for schools so we will push for on the local level perhaps. For those mandates to be put in place without calling for a broader mandate from the federal level. And let's talk a about this ABC news poll that we've been mentioning. Says this is striking it shows the president has really taken a hit 51% of Americans now disapprove of the job he's doing. He's under water right now any hands. Indicate where he is losing support. The 51% of Americans now disapproving. The president's job performance we see you must take a hit. A with the numbers on Afghanistan for example with Colonna virus. 52% of Americans out of course approved of how the president has handled the pandemic overall but importantly that's down from 62%. In mid June and 60%. Of Americans also disapproved. Of his handling of the troop withdrawal for example. I knew that fears of color on a virus RR spiking the poll shows nearly half of America's Terry 47%. Great the risk of getting sick from cove in nineteen as moderate or high you could see some of those top line numbers. On the screen there on this poll but essentially those are two areas where he really is taking a big hit as a relates the handling of could've in nineteen. And the Afghanistan troop withdrawal. The secretary of state blanket and is until hi this morning and said 100 Americans remain in Afghanistan the picket the State Department. Is also reporting that the government help to facilitate the safe evacuation of four American citizens from. Afghanistan. They decide across the land border what more can you tell us. Yes so secretary blink ended in Mitt book it's a challenge to get Americans out of Afghanistan now that. I'm there's no personnel on the ground but with these. For evacuations of Americans they crossed. Land border from Afghanistan in the first Americans to leave the country with help. From the US government since Biden ended that chaotic evacuation efforts so we don't know what country. These Americans are and we just know that US officials have told us that they were in good conditions and all right Catherine fall there's great to have you Catherine thank you.

